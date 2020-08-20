UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Unity To Help Energy Sector Overcome Negative Impact Of Pandemic: Venezuela

The unity of countries that has ratified the OPEC+ Declaration of Cooperation will make it possible to overcome the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum Tareck El Aissami said on Wednesday

"The OPEC+ Declaration of Cooperation has been an excellent mechanism that has guaranteed not only the stability of the oil market, but has also been the fundamental point for leveraging the world economy," El Aissami said via Twitter.

Venezuela's commitment "is to continue advancing in the stabilization of the energy industry, the oil market and the economies of the peoples of the world," said the official.

The declaration came into force in January 2017 as part of an agreement between the OPEC and other major oil exporters to maintain market stability.

