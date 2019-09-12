OPEC+ Willing to Deal With Potential Lifting of US Sanctions on Iran - Saudi Minister

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) OPEC+ is prepared to deal with any consequences that potential lifting of US sanctions against Iran may have, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday.

"If that happens, we are willing to attend to this issue when it happens," the minister said, when asked if potential lifting of US sanctions against Iran created risks for the market.