OPEC's Oil Production Rose By 730,000 Barrels Per Day In November Due To Libya - IEA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:38 PM

OPEC's Oil Production Rose by 730,000 Barrels Per Day in November Due to Libya - IEA

The OPEC's oil production grew by 730,000 barrels per day month-on-month in November to 25 million barrels daily, with Libya leading the increase, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The OPEC's oil production grew by 730,000 barrels per day month-on-month in November to 25 million barrels daily, with Libya leading the increase, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"As for OPEC's 13 members, Libya led the group's m-o-m increase in November with overall crude supply rising 730 kb/d to 25 mb/d, but down 4.3 mb/d year-on- year (y-o-y)," the IEA said in its fresh report.

The IEA revised upwards its forecast for oil production growth outside OPEC+ to 0.4 million barrels daily in 2021.

