OPEC's Plan To Cut Add'l 1.5Mln BpD Of OPEC+ Output Depends On Russia's Support - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:03 PM

The ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) approved the plan for OPEC countries and other parties to OPEC+ deal to reduce oil output by an additional 1.5 million barrels per day as long as Russia agrees to it, the Reuters news agency reported Thursday citing two OPEC sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) approved the plan for OPEC countries and other parties to OPEC+ deal to reduce oil output by an additional 1.5 million barrels per day as long as Russia agrees to it, the Reuters news agency reported Thursday citing two OPEC sources.

The OPEC ministers are meeting in Vienna ahead of the Friday talks with Russia and other oil producers.

A source told Sputnik Wednesday that Russia had suggested that OPEC+ simply extend the deal without any additional cuts.

