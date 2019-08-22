UrduPoint.com
Open Arms Rescue Ship Arrives In Sicily After Migrants Disembark

Thu 22nd August 2019

Open Arms Rescue Ship Arrives in Sicily After Migrants Disembark

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms reached the Italian island of Sicily on Wednesday where it will be held under arrest amid a probe into a ban on bringing migrants ashore in the country, media reported.

The probe into Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini who shut ports to rescue ships was opened after the Sicily prosecutor ordered that 83 migrants aboard the boat be let off in Lampedusa after 19 days at sea.

The ship then headed for Sicily and is now docked in Porto Empedocle, according to an Italian news agency, AndKronos.

The ship picked up 147 African migrants in the Mediterranean who were on the way to Europe from Libya. All minors and some of those requiring urgent medical assistance were evacuated.

The rescue charity unsuccessfully asked Italy and Malta for a permit to dock before an Italian court let it enter national waters. Things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday when some migrants jumped off the boat in a bid to swim to the shore and were plucked from the sea by coastguard boats.

