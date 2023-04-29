Open Burning Extinguished at Fuel Depot in Sevastopol - Governor

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) A fire at the fuel depot in Sevastopol, caused by a drone attack earlier in the morning, has been eliminated, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Open burning on an area of 1,000 square meters (10,764 square feet) has been extinguished.

Now the firefighters are washing down the territory," Razvozhayev wrote on social media.

According to him, over 150 people and 50 equipment units were working at the site, including 107 officers and 34 vehicles of emergency service.