Open Dialogue Between Hong Kong Authorities, Public to Start Next Week - Chief Executive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Hong Kong government will launch the first session of an open dialogue with the community next week to come to a mutual understanding and possibly reach a compromise after months of protests over the controversial extradition bill, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday.

"First of all, the first question about the dialogue platform, we are holding the first session next week and this is an open dialogue platform which we will invite people from all walks of life to come to express their views to us. This is because of our conviction that communication is far better than confrontation," Lam said at a media session.

She added that she hoped for a successful outcome and the dialogue to develop in the future.

"I hope there is no doubt by now that after three months of social unrest, after formal withdrawal of the bill which apparently has set off this social unrest, people now realise that it is not just about the bill.

The problems go well beyond a bill, so it is important for the Government to listen and engage the community to have a better understanding of those problems," Lam said.

Although every national is eligible to join the session, its capacity is between 100-200 participants.

In early September, Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the bill that would allow the extradition of Hong Kong residents to mainland China, which initially caused mass violent protests in the city in early June and eventually sparked a full-blown opposition movement.

However, pro-democracy protesters keep rallying to demand Lam's resignation, the retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and the release of everyone arrested in the conflict.