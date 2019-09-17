UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Dialogue Between Hong Kong Authorities, Public To Start Next Week - Chief Executive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:40 PM

Open Dialogue Between Hong Kong Authorities, Public to Start Next Week - Chief Executive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Hong Kong government will launch the first session of an open dialogue with the community next week to come to a mutual understanding and possibly reach a compromise after months of protests over the controversial extradition bill, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday.

"First of all, the first question about the dialogue platform, we are holding the first session next week and this is an open dialogue platform which we will invite people from all walks of life to come to express their views to us. This is because of our conviction that communication is far better than confrontation," Lam said at a media session.

She added that she hoped for a successful outcome and the dialogue to develop in the future.

"I hope there is no doubt by now that after three months of social unrest, after formal withdrawal of the bill which apparently has set off this social unrest, people now realise that it is not just about the bill.

The problems go well beyond a bill, so it is important for the Government to listen and engage the community to have a better understanding of those problems," Lam said.

Although every national is eligible to join the session, its capacity is between 100-200 participants.

In early September, Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the bill that would allow the extradition of Hong Kong residents to mainland China, which initially caused mass violent protests in the city in early June and eventually sparked a full-blown opposition movement.

However, pro-democracy protesters keep rallying to demand Lam's resignation, the retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and the release of everyone arrested in the conflict.

Related Topics

Riots Police China Hong Kong June September Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

26 minutes ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

26 minutes ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

41 minutes ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

2 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.