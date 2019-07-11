Open Fire Extinguished at Power Station in Moscow Suburb - Russian Emergency Services

Open fire was put out at a thermal power station in the suburb north of the Russian capital, the regional branch of the ministry specializing in emergencies told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Open fire was put out at a thermal power station in the suburb north of the Russian capital, the regional branch of the ministry specializing in emergencies told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Open fire is extinguished," the government service said.

Twelve people were injured in the fire, one of them was hospitalized, the emergency services said.