Open Innovation Festival Kicks Off In Geneva
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM
GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Over 5,000 innovators are exchanging ideas on how to improve daily life and boost social well-being in Geneva this week.
The eighth edition of the Open Innovation Festival opened on Friday, and will run for 11 days.
The Festival helps to foster collaboration among communities to drive social progress by providing a platform called "Sparkboard" for sharing experience and projects among innovators.
Julia Dallest, executive director of the organizer Open Geneva, highlighted China's role as a model for promoting this innovative framework, noting that a collaboration between the universities of Geneva and Tsinghua led to an event focusing on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Every year, the festival begins with the "Geneva Trialogue," a day of international dialogue on innovation and education for sustainable development.
Since its launch in 2017, the Open Innovation Festival has gained in influence, enhancing innovation in the canton of Geneva and catalyzing similar events worldwide.
