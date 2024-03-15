Open Menu

Open Innovation Festival Kicks Off In Geneva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Open Innovation Festival kicks off in Geneva

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Over 5,000 innovators are exchanging ideas on how to improve daily life and boost social well-being in Geneva this week.

The eighth edition of the Open Innovation Festival opened on Friday, and will run for 11 days.

The Festival helps to foster collaboration among communities to drive social progress by providing a platform called "Sparkboard" for sharing experience and projects among innovators.

Julia Dallest, executive director of the organizer Open Geneva, highlighted China's role as a model for promoting this innovative framework, noting that a collaboration between the universities of Geneva and Tsinghua led to an event focusing on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Every year, the festival begins with the "Geneva Trialogue," a day of international dialogue on innovation and education for sustainable development.

Since its launch in 2017, the Open Innovation Festival has gained in influence, enhancing innovation in the canton of Geneva and catalyzing similar events worldwide.

Related Topics

United Nations Education China Progress Geneva Canton 2017 Event

Recent Stories

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

14 minutes ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

14 hours ago
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

14 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

14 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

14 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

14 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

14 hours ago
 Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SB ..

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

14 hours ago

More Stories From World