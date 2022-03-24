Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensable - State Dept.

The open lines of US-Russian communication are indispensable, especially during times of heightened tension, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The open lines of US-Russian communication are indispensable, especially during times of heightened tension, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Open lines of communication are indispensable, especially during times of heightened tension, especially during times of conflict," Price told journalists at a briefing.