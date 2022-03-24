UrduPoint.com

Open Lines Of US-Russia Communication Indispensable - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensable - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The open lines of US-Russian communication are indispensable, especially during times of heightened tension, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Open lines of communication are indispensable, especially during times of heightened tension, especially during times of conflict," Price told journalists at a briefing.

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

NATO Allies to Discuss Security Assistance to Ukra ..

NATO Allies to Discuss Security Assistance to Ukraine During Upcoming Summit - W ..

20 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Assessing Whether Russian Military ..

Blinken Says US Assessing Whether Russian Military Committed War Crimes in Ukrai ..

20 minutes ago
 US Side Handed Note With List of Diplomats to Be E ..

US Side Handed Note With List of Diplomats to Be Expelled From Russia - Moscow

20 minutes ago
 SpaceX Boosting Prices for Starlink Satellite Syst ..

SpaceX Boosting Prices for Starlink Satellite System Services Up to 20% - Report ..

20 minutes ago
 Election code of conduct violations; ECP serves no ..

Election code of conduct violations; ECP serves notice to Bilawal Bhutto

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy celebrates 23rd March with tradition ..

Pakistan Navy celebrates 23rd March with traditional zeal & fervour

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>