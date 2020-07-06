Open Skies Treaty Consultative Commission to Convene in Vienna Next Week - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Open Skies Treaty consultative commission will convene next week in the Austrian capital of Vienna, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday, after the video conference of participating nations.

"The Open Skies [Treaty] consultative commission will hold a meeting in Vienna next week ...

There is a schedule of informal consultations," Ryabkov said.

Apart from that, a review conference will be held between October 7-9, the deputy foreign minister added.

"Taking into consideration what we have heard today, I do not think we will arrive at a decision soon," Ryabkov added, expressing the belief that Washington is unlikely to change its decision to withdraw from the agreement on reconnaissance flights.