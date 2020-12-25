UrduPoint.com
Open Skies Treaty Fate In Danger As West Does Not Address Russia's Concerns - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Open Skies Treaty Fate in Danger as West Does Not Address Russia's Concerns - Official

The fate of the Open Skies Treaty may be in question, as Western signatories of the deal fail to react to Russia's concerns, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for arms control told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The fate of the Open Skies Treaty may be in question, as Western signatories of the deal fail to react to Russia's concerns, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for arms control told Sputnik.

The United States officially completed the process of withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty in November, Vladimir Yermakov recalled. According to the Russian official, it is too early to make any forecasts regarding the new US administration's stand, but Washington cannot "return" to the deal under some "fast-track scheme" anyway.

"As for Russia's steps if the US does not return to the treaty and other participants are not ready to contribute to addressing Russia's concerns, we warned our partners back in May that we consider all kinds of possible response actions. Unfortunately, we have not yet received any convincing positive reaction from the Western participants of the Open Skies Treaty to our concerns. If the situation does not change, the fate of the Open Skies Treaty may become questionable very soon," Yermakov said.

