Open Skies Treaty May Collapse In Domino Effect If Nations Cave To US Pressure - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:51 PM

Open Skies Treaty May Collapse in Domino Effect if Nations Cave to US Pressure - Ryabkov

The Open Skies agreement may fall apart in a domino effect if participant countries succumb to US pressure, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The Open Skies agreement may fall apart in a domino effect if participant countries succumb to US pressure, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"I would not want the [Open Skies] Agreement to fall apart.

We admit that a 'domino effect' is possible and that the countries most zealously supporting the United States, on various issues, can consider such a possibility under pressure from Washington. We would not like this, because then the agreement will inevitably come to collapse," Ryabkov said.

