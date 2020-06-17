UrduPoint.com
Open Skies Treaty Participants To Hold Conference On July 6 To Discuss US Exit - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Open Skies Treaty participating nations will hold a conference on July 6 to discuss the United States' withdrawal, Vladimir Emakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik.

"Yes, the conference that will focus on all the key aspects of the Open Skies Treaty, which is extremely important in terms of European security, is preliminarily scheduled for July 6," Ermakov said.

Russia has not yet made a decision on the level of its representation at the talks, the official added.

"We will see, the level of participation is not important, only the substance matters," Ermakov went on to say.

