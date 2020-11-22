UrduPoint.com
Open Skies Treaty To Survive If Parties Observe Data Transfer Ban - Russian Lawmakers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The Open Skies Treaty (OST) will stay in force if all NATO countries guarantee that they will not send data they obtain to third parties, particularly to the US, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian Federation Council's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Sunday, the US officially quit the treaty, which allows its participants to carry out aerial surveillance as part of a program of scheduled observation flights. More than 30 countries are parties to the treaty signed in 1992 to boost transparency of military activities.

"In my opinion, a chance to save the treaty will remain only if its participants that belong to NATO firmly safeguard those responsibilities under the OST that have to do with the ban on the transfer of data to third countries, in this case to the US," Kosachev said.

The lawmaker added that the treaty may harm Russian national interests if this rule was not observed.

According to Kosachev's deputy in the committee Aleksei Chepa, Russia will have to strictly make sure that NATO countries comply with the treaty's provisions.

"We will just have to take a tougher stance on the treaty clauses and not allow European countries to convey to the US the information that they will collect while operating over our territory. However, I understand that it will not be so easy to do this," Chepa told Sputnik.

The United States announced in May it would quit the Open Skies Treaty in six months if Russia did not return to full compliance with the treaty. Russia has denied US claims of breaching the pact. On November 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would seek legal guarantees from US allies still committed to the treaty that they would not pass information to the US. The German, French and British foreign ministries said they would adhere to the agreement.

