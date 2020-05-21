UrduPoint.com
Open Skies Withdrawal Weakens, Isolates US - House Armed Services Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty is a blatant violation of law and a slap in the face to American allies in Europe, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said on Thursday.

"The [Trump] Administration's decision to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty is a slap in the face to our allies in Europe, leaves our deployed forces in the region at risk, and is a blatant violation of the law.

This decision weakens our national security interests, isolates the United States since the Treaty will continue without us, and abandons a useful tool to hold Russia accountable," Smith said in a statement.

Trump accused Russia of violating the agreement, allowing both countries to perform military surveillance overflights, and said that the US would withdraw from it until compliance issues are resolved. The treaty, which includes 34 member states, went into force in 2002.

