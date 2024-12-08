Open Menu

'Open Your Doors': Notre Dame Re-opens After Five-year Refit

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) France celebrated the re-opening of the newly restored Notre Dame cathedral on Saturday at a special church service that featured a standing ovation for the firefighters who saved the 12th-century landmark during a 2019 blaze.

A two-hour service attended by incoming US president Donald Trump among other world leaders began with the archbishop of Paris knocking on the doors of the cathedral three times.

"Notre Dame, model of faith, open your doors to bring together the far-flung children of God in joy," archbishop Laurent Ulrich commanded, banging with a wooden staff crafted from a roof beam that survived the inferno five years ago.

Trump was seated on the front row as guest of honour next to French President Emmanuel Macron, with he and other invitees marvelling at the freshly cleaned walls, new furniture and state-of-the-art lighting installed as part of the overhaul.

In a short speech, Macron expressed the "gratitude of the French nation" for the restoration work, achieved at frenzied speed over the last five years.

France had "rediscovered what great nations can do -- achieve the impossible", he said.

One of the most moving moments came when firefighters in their protective workwear walked through the congregation to thunderous applause as the word "Merci" ("Thank you") was beamed on the intricate facade and famous belltowers of the Gothic masterpiece outside.

Small crowds of Parisians and tourists braved wet weather and high winds on the banks of the River Seine to witness the renaissance of a monument which came close to collapsing due to the intensity of the flames that toppled its roof and spire.

"I find it really beautiful, even more so now that the spire has been restored," Marie Jean, a 27-year-old dentist from southwest France, told AFP outside.

The reconstruction effort cost around 700 million Euros ($750 million), financed from donations, with the re-opening achieved within a five-year deadline despite predictions it could take decades.

Workers had to overcome problems with lead pollution, the Covid-19 epidemic, and the army general overseeing the project falling to his death while hiking in the Pyrenees last year.

Saturday's service featured classical music, the cathedral's choir as well as some frenetic organ-playing during the "re-awakening" of the 8,000-pipe instrument which is considered the voice and soul of the cathedral.

