OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Testify Before Congress Amid Concerns Over AI - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is scheduled to provide his first testimony before Congress next week amid US lawmakers' concerns over rapidly advancing artificial intelligence tools, US Senator Richard Blumenthal announced on Wednesday.

"US Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, will convene a hearing on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM titled "Oversight of AI: Rules for Artificial Intelligence," Blumenthal's office said in a press release.

OpenAI is mainly known for developing the generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, which has become immensely popular over the past months.

"Artificial intelligence will be transformative in ways we can't even imagine, with implications for Americans' elections, jobs, and security," the release cited Senator Hawley as saying.

Besides Altman, the hearing will also include testimonies from IBM Vice President and Chief Privacy and Trust Officer Christina Montgomery and New York University Professor Emeritus Gary Marcus, the release said.

ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November 2022, acquiring its first million users in less than a week. In late January, microsoft said it would invest "billions of Dollars" in OpenAI. Earlier in March, OpenAI introduced a new multimodal AI model, GPT-4, which is capable of recognizing both text and images, as well as solving complex problems with greater accuracy.�