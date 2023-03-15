OpenAI Introduces New GPT-4 AI Multimodal Modal Capable to Accept Images

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot, on Tuesday introduced GPT-4 ” the newest version of its multimodal model ” which is now capable of accepting both images and texts to generate texts, according to the company's website.

"We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks," OpenAI said in a statement, adding that "GPT-4 can accept a prompt of text and images, which”parallel to the text-only setting”lets the user specify any vision or language task. Specifically, it generates text outputs (natural language, code, etc.) given inputs consisting of interspersed text and images."

GPT-4 is capable of solving complex problems with greater accuracy as it is "more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.

5." The newest version can pass a simulated bar exam with a score around the top 10% of test takers, while GPT-3.5 could only reach around the bottom 10%, the statement said.

OpenAI also said that the safety properties of GPT-4 have been significantly increased, with the AI being 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content compared to GPT-3.5.

According to the statement, image inputs are still a research preview and have yet to be made publicly available. GPT-4 is available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and app developers.

OpenAI's ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, was met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users' prompts. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as for developing code, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.