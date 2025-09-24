Open Menu

OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centres In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:20 AM

OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce five new AI data centres in US

REDWOOD SHORES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank announced five new artificial intelligence (AI) data centre locations in the United States under Stargate, OpenAI's infrastructure platform.

The new sites, along with the main campus in Abilene in the US state of Texas, and ongoing projects with CoreWeave, will bring Stargate's planned capacity to nearly 7 gigawatts and total investment to over $400 billion within three years.

According to a statement, this puts the companies ahead of schedule to reach their $500 billion, 10-gigawatt goal by the end of 2025.

In July, OpenAI and Oracle agreed to build up to 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate capacity. This partnership is expected to exceed $300 billion in investment over five years.

Three of the new sites are located in Shackelford County in Texas, Doña Ana County in New Mexico, and a Midwest location that will be announced soon. An additional 600 megawatts may be added near the Abilene site.

These projects could reportedly generate over 25,000 onsite jobs and tens of thousands more across the country. More locations are still being evaluated.

The other two sites, developed by SoftBank and OpenAI, are expected to scale up to 1.5 gigawatts within 18 months. One is in Lordstown in Ohio, where construction has begun on an advanced data centre expected to be operational next year. The second is in Milam County in Texas, and will be built with SB Energy, a SoftBank Group company, which is providing the infrastructure for a fast-deployment facility.

These sites aim to speed up development, improve scalability, and reduce costs. This marks the first round of selections, with more US sites expected as the $500 billion investment target is surpassed.

The new Oracle-developed Stargate sites will join the Abilene campus, which is already active on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Recent Stories

World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform age ..

World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda

6 minutes ago
 Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Ga ..

Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with numb ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral meeting hosted by US President i ..

7 hours ago
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming minister ..

GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait

10 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian ..

Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..

10 hours ago
 Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UA ..

Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history

11 hours ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights ri ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage

11 hours ago
 UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in ..

UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day

11 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial ..

Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri L ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World