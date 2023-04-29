Opening Accounts in National Currencies Still on Agenda of Russia, Paraguay - Ambassador

ASUNCION (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The issue of opening accounts in national currencies remains on the agenda of bilateral relations between Russia and Paraguay, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Paraguay Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik.

"The issue is on the agenda. This is necessary to normalize our trade and economic relations and to put them on a stable basis," Pisarev said.

The ambassador pointed out that the processes of de-dollarization are active across the world, including in Latin America, where Paraguay's neighbors Brazil and Argentina have voiced their intention to create a common Currency.

"It is important to understand that de-dollarization is an objective process of world economic development, linked to the need to overcome dependence on the US financial system. The speed of these processes is limited by the fact that over the past decades, Latin American countries have been closely tied to it, and isolation from it will not be easy, it will take time.

However, this path will have to be followed by all states that want to preserve their sovereignty," Pisarev told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian ambassador told Sputnik that Russia and Paraguay remain strong trade partners despite Western attempts to isolate Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia was Paraguay's fourth largest trade partner in 2022 despite logistical hurdles brought about by the Group of Seven (G7) and EU sanctions on transactions and insurance of Russia-bound cargoes, Pisarev said.

The ambassador also accused the United States of interfering in Paraguay's 2023 presidential race by imposing sanctions on Vice President Hugo Velazquez, who quit office and withdrew his candidacy in August over corruption accusations by Washington.