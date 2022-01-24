Opening Arguments Begin Civil Rights Trial of 3 Ex-Officers Linked to George Floyd Murder

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Federal civil rights trial against three former Minneapolis police officers present alongside Derek Chauvin during the murder of black man George Floyd began on Monday with opening arguments from the legal teams, a local CBS affiliate reported.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are being tried on federal civil rights charges including deprivation of rights under color of law for allegedly neglecting to aid Floyd during his murder by Chauvin in May 2020.

"In your custody is in your care," prosecutors reportedly said in their opening statement, referring to the officers' alleged responsibility in Floyd's murder.

Chauvin in December pleaded guilty to the federal civil rights violations brought against him as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Chauvin is currently serving a state sentence of 22.5 years for murdering Floyd, and faces an additional 240-300 months served concurrently for the civil rights charges.

Kueng, Lane and Thao in September requested their trial be separated from Chauvin's over concerns about receiving a fair trial. The three former officers will also face separate state criminal charges in March.