Opening Front Line Against Belarus by Kiev Insane From Military View Point - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Opening of a front line against Belarus by Kiev is insane from a military point of view, but the process has begun, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"I have already said that Ukraine today is not just discussing, but planning to deliver a strike on the territory of Belarus.

Of course, the Ukrainians absolutely do not need this. Well, why else would they open a second front line on our southern borders, on their northern ones? Well, why? This is crazy from the military point of view. However, the process has begun," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.