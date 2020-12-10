Opening of Khaf-Herat Cross Border Railway to Deepen Iran-Afghanistan Cooperation- Rouhani

The opening of the Khaf-Herat cross border railway between Iran and Afghanistan is a valuable step toward stronger bilateral ties and cooperation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The opening of the Khaf-Herat cross border railway between Iran and Afghanistan is a valuable step toward stronger bilateral ties and cooperation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the presidents of the two countries inaugurated the Khaf-Herat 220-kilometer (136 miles) railroad project during a virtual ceremony.

"Today is a day of peace and blessing for the two great nations of Afghanistan and Iran; two nations from the same roots, history, culture and from the same region throughout history, who have maintained their brotherhood and neighbourhood as each other's best companions," Rouhani said at the ceremony, as quoted by the presidential press service.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed confidence that the facility will contribute to the future economic prosperity of the two countries.

"The inauguration of this historic project will undoubtedly be an important step towards a leap in economic cooperation between the two countries," Ghani said.

The new railway track connects Iran's eastern city of Khaf with Afghanistan's western city of Ghorian in Herat Province. The railway was under construction since 2007 and costs about $700 million. The railroad has the capacity of transferring six million tonnes of cargo and one million passengers a year.