Opening of New Direct Russia-Venezuela Route To Boost Relations Between Nations - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The opening of the new air route between the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and the Russian capital of Moscow will strengthen relations between the two nations, Venezuelan Tourism Minister Ali Ernesto Padron Paredes said, noting that it happens amid the COVID-19 pandemic and sanctions against Venezuela.

Padron Paredes was among the Venezuelan delegation, which was on the inaugural direct flight from Caracas that landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport earlier in the day. The flight was organized by the Venezuelan state-owned Conviasa airline.

"This new flight will significantly boost the relations between Russia and Venezuela," Padron Paredes said at a press conference.

The minister also expressed hopes that the flights would increase the number of Russian tourists in the Latin American country, adding that in a year, Venezuela expects to receive over 60,000 Russian tourists.

"This opening of the route takes place on the background of the COVID-19 pandemic and unilateral sanctions against Venezuela," the official said, calling the route "a window to Eurasia, which will help boost relations between Venezuela and Eurasia."

Venezuela and Russia opened direct flights in early May, with the first passenger plane from Moscow landing in Caracas on May 3.