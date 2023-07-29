Opening of Russian Embassy in Burkina Faso to Boost Bilateral Cooperation - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the recent decision to open the Russian Embassy in Burkina Faso would give an impetus to the development of cooperation between the two nations.

"A decision has been made to resume the activities of the Russian Embassy, which had been closed back in 1992.

I am confident that the work of the Russian Embassy will give an additional impetus to the development of our relations," Putin said at a meeting with Burkina Faso's transitional president, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The Russian leader also noted that his meeting with Traore would allow the two countries to align their positions on topical issues of bilateral cooperation and outline plans for further development.