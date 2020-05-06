Opening Of Russia's Borders After COVID-19 Pandemic Not Discussed Yet - Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:58 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The opening of Russia's borders when the COVID-19 pandemic is over has not been discussed yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"No, there has not been such a discussion, this matter has not been raised so far," Peskov told reporters.