MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The opening of Russia's borders when the COVID-19 pandemic is over has not been discussed yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, there has not been such a discussion, this matter has not been raised so far," Peskov told reporters.