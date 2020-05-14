UrduPoint.com
Opening Of Schengen Zone's External Borders Not On Agenda Yet - Russia's Envoy To EU

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

The issue of opening the external borders of the Schengen zone, which were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has not yet been raised in practical terms, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The issue of opening the external borders of the Schengen zone, which were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has not yet been raised in practical terms, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Thursday.

"So far, we are only talking about internal, intra-EU, intra-Schengen borders. In practice, opening of the external border of the European Union, respectively, of the Schengen area, is not on agenda yet," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The diplomat recalled that the EU's air links with Russia were reduced to repatriation flights only.

