Opening Of Serbia's 1st Eternal Flame Scheduled For 2020 - Russian Cooperation Agency

Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:17 PM

Opening of Serbia's 1st Eternal Flame Scheduled for 2020 - Russian Cooperation Agency

The opening of the first Serbian eternal flame is scheduled for this year and will be the main event in the country to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in Second World II, Nadezhda Kushchenkova, the head of the Serbian office of Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo humanitarian cooperation agency, told Sputnik on Thursday

She recalled that earlier in the year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vulin, participated in laying the founding stone of the eternal flame in the city's Liberators of Belgrade Memorial Park.

"The opening of the eternal fire in Serbia is planned for this year. This is the main event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory," Kushchenkova said.

The Liberators of Belgrade Memorial Park is a burial site of the Soviet and Yugoslav soldiers who perished in the liberation of the city in October 1944.

