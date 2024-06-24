Operation against Dagestan attackers over: Russian anti-terror agency

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) An operation against gunmen who attacked churches and synagogues in Russia's restive Dagestan region and killed about 15 people is over, the national agency in charge of fighting terrorism said Monday.

"Following the neutralisation of the threats to the lives and health of citizens, it was decided to end the anti-terrorist operation in Dagestan from 0515 GMT," the National Antiterrorism Committee said, according to Russian news agencies.

The gunmen who stormed churches and a synagogue in the predominantly Muslim North Caucasus region on Sunday killed 15 police officers and a priest, authorities said, denouncing a "terrorist" act.

They took place in the Dagestan capital Makhachkala and nearby Derbent.

"Over 15 police fell victim to the terrorist act," Dagestan's regional leader Sergei Melikov said in a video posted on Telegram, adding that they "protected civilians... at the cost of their lives".

The initial death toll given was eight police officers and a priest.