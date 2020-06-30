(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fessenheim, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :An operation to switch off France's oldest nuclear power plant, in Fessenheim in the east of the country, got under way Monday several hours earlier than scheduled, its operator said.

The second and last reactor of the plant -- opened in 1977 and already three years over its projected 40-year life span -- would be offline shortly before midnight, said state power company EDF.