UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation Begins To Switch Off France's Oldest Nuclear Plant: Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:15 AM

Operation begins to switch off France's oldest nuclear plant: operator

An operation to switch off France's oldest nuclear power plant, in Fessenheim in the east of the country, got under way Monday several hours earlier than scheduled, its operator said

Fessenheim, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :An operation to switch off France's oldest nuclear power plant, in Fessenheim in the east of the country, got under way Monday several hours earlier than scheduled, its operator said.

The second and last reactor of the plant -- opened in 1977 and already three years over its projected 40-year life span -- would be offline shortly before midnight, said state power company EDF.

Related Topics

Nuclear France Company

Recent Stories

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

18 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

Football chiefs launch scheme to increase number o ..

1 second ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.