Operation Inherent Resolve Refutes Reports of US Troops Killed in Eastern Syria- Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Reports of four US soldiers having been killed in eastern Syria by a roadside bomb are false, Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said.

Earlier, the Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported citing civilian sources that at least four US soldiers were killed on the outskirts of the town of Markada, located in Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah Governorate, on Sunday.

"The report of @CJTFOIR [International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve] service members KIA [killed in action] in Syria today is false.

All @CJTFOIR service members have been accounted for," Marotto said on Twitter.

SANA claimed on Sunday that the four US servicemen, who included a translator, were killed when a roadside bomb exploded next to their vehicle on the highway between the cities of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

Civilian sources told SANA that US troops set up a security cordon around the site of the explosion on Sunday.