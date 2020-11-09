UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation Inherent Resolve Refutes Reports Of US Troops Killed In Eastern Syria- Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:30 AM

Operation Inherent Resolve Refutes Reports of US Troops Killed in Eastern Syria- Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Reports of four US soldiers having been killed in eastern Syria by a roadside bomb are false, Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said.

Earlier, the Syrian state news agency, SANA, reported citing civilian sources that at least four US soldiers were killed on the outskirts of the town of Markada, located in Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah Governorate, on Sunday.

"The report of @CJTFOIR [International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve] service members KIA [killed in action] in Syria today is false.

All @CJTFOIR service members have been accounted for," Marotto said on Twitter.

SANA claimed on Sunday that the four US servicemen, who included a translator, were killed when a roadside bomb exploded next to their vehicle on the highway between the cities of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

Civilian sources told SANA that US troops set up a security cordon around the site of the explosion on Sunday.

Related Topics

Syria Twitter Vehicle SITE Sunday All Kia

Recent Stories

UAE oil reserves reach 97.8b barrels in 2019

1 hour ago

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

5 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

5 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

6 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

6 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.