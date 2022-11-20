UrduPoint.com

Operation To Defuse WWII Bomb Paralyzed Traffic On Italy's Main Highway

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Operation to Defuse WWII Bomb Paralyzed Traffic on Italy's Main Highway

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Traffic on Italy's most important highway, the Autostrada A1, was blocked for over two hours on Sunday morning due to an operation to defuse an unexploded US-made WWII bomb, Italian media report.

The 250-kilogram (550 Pounds) bomb was found earlier this week in the bed of the Paglia River near the city of Orvieto in central Italy, the SkyTg24 broadcaster said.

Local authorities decided to proceed with the deactivation on November 20, declaring a safety zone of around one kilometer (0.

6 mile) around the bomb. Around 2,400 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution early on Sunday. Rail traffic on the Rome-Florence high-speed line was also suspended.

Bomb technicians were supposed to complete the operation by 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT), but managed to transport the bomb to a quarry, where it will be blown up, nearly 90 minutes ahead of the schedule.

Road and rail traffic has been restored, with the evacuated residents returning to their homes, the broadcaster said.

Related Topics

Traffic Italy November Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

7 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

20 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

23 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

23 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.