Operation To Eliminate Azerbaijan's Sabotage Group Successful - Armenian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:10 AM

Operation to Eliminate Azerbaijan's Sabotage Group Successful - Armenian Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said the operation to liquidate a sabotage group of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the city of Shushi was successful.

Hovhannisyan explained that for two days sabotage and reconnaissance groups had intensified in the area of Shushi. Their task was to establish control over the road connecting Stepanakert with Armenia. The saboteurs were active mainly at night.

"They tried to block the road. They tried several times, but we repelled their attack. The operation is successful. I cannot say yet about the losses on the part of the enemy," he said.

More Stories From World

