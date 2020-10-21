A gunman who took hostages in an office of the Bank of Georgia in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi on Wednesday surrendered to the police, the national First Channel broadcaster reported, adding that all hostages were released

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A gunman who took hostages in an office of the Bank of Georgia in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi on Wednesday surrendered to the police, the national First Channel broadcaster reported, adding that all hostages were released.

The operation was launched earlier on Wednesday after the gunman entered the bank office, took 30 people hostage and demanded $500,000 in ransom money within two hours.

According to the broadcaster, law enforcement officers took the attacker out of the office with his hands up.