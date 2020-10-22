A gunman who took hostages in an office of the Bank of Georgia in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi on Wednesday surrendered to the police, the national First Channel broadcaster reported, adding that all hostages were released

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) A gunman who took hostages in an office of the Bank of Georgia in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi on Wednesday surrendered to the police, the national First Channel broadcaster reported, adding that all hostages were released.

The operation was launched earlier on Wednesday after the gunman entered the bank office, took 30 people hostage and demanded $500,000 in ransom money within two hours.

According to the broadcaster, law enforcement officers took the attacker out of the office with his hands up.

Meanwhile, one of the hostages, Irakliy Kvaratskheliya, said that all the hostages but three were released and a police officer paid the ransom money the attacker previously demanded.

"All [hostages] were released, except for three people. A police representative brought the money, and together with the attacker, they will leave the building in a few minutes. Many thanks to everyone for their support. I will most likely be taken for interrogation," Kvaratskheliya wrote on Facebook.

Rustavi 2, in turn, broadcast footage supposedly showing the attacker with a grenade and a bag in his hands, together with several apparent hostages, leaving the bank's building.