UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation To Free Hostages In Georgia's Zugdidi Completed, Attacker Surrenders - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:14 AM

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Completed, Attacker Surrenders - Reports

A gunman who took hostages in an office of the Bank of Georgia in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi on Wednesday surrendered to the police, the national First Channel broadcaster reported, adding that all hostages were released

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) A gunman who took hostages in an office of the Bank of Georgia in the western Georgian city of Zugdidi on Wednesday surrendered to the police, the national First Channel broadcaster reported, adding that all hostages were released.

The operation was launched earlier on Wednesday after the gunman entered the bank office, took 30 people hostage and demanded $500,000 in ransom money within two hours.

According to the broadcaster, law enforcement officers took the attacker out of the office with his hands up.

Meanwhile, one of the hostages, Irakliy Kvaratskheliya, said that all the hostages but three were released and a police officer paid the ransom money the attacker previously demanded.

"All [hostages] were released, except for three people. A police representative brought the money, and together with the attacker, they will leave the building in a few minutes. Many thanks to everyone for their support. I will most likely be taken for interrogation," Kvaratskheliya wrote on Facebook.

Rustavi 2, in turn, broadcast footage supposedly showing the attacker with a grenade and a bag in his hands, together with several apparent hostages, leaving the bank's building.

Related Topics

Police Facebook Bank Georgia Money All

Recent Stories

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

46 minutes ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

25 minutes ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

25 minutes ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.