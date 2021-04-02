UrduPoint.com
Operation Underway To Contain Major Fire In Northwestern France - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 10:32 PM

Operation Underway to Contain Major Fire in Northwestern France - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Rescue teams in northwestern France are engaged in an operation to tackle a large-scale fire outbreak that already ravaged an abandoned building, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

According to media reports, the fire broke out in the Saint-Brieuc department earlier in the day in a 10,000 square meter abandoned warehouse and destroyed it, triggering a thick wildfire smoke spread by the winds over the city.

"Currently the firefighters of @Sdis_22 [the Cotes d'Armor departmental fire and rescue service] are fighting a major industrial fire in Saint-Brieuc.

I would like to salute their courage and their determination to come to terms with this disaster," Darmanin tweeted.

Even though the fumes from the fire were not toxic, as firefighters claimed, the local authorities nonetheless called on the residents to lock themselves in their homes, sealing doors and windows.

According to media reports, the fire was contained around 4:30 p.m. (17:30 GMT).

