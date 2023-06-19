UrduPoint.com

Operation Underway To Locate Tourist Submarine Missing Near Titanic Wreck - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Operation Underway to Locate Tourist Submarine Missing Near Titanic Wreck - Reports

The Boston Coastguard has announced that an operation has been undertaken to locate a tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board seeking to view the Titanic wreck after the vessel went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, BBC reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Boston Coastguard has announced that an operation has been undertaken to locate a tourist submarine with an unknown number of people on board seeking to view the Titanic wreck after the vessel went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, BBC reported on Monday.

It remains unknown whether there were any people on board the submarine, the report said.

The Titanic, the largest luxury ship in the beginning of the twentieth century, struck an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912, and sunk in the Atlantic. The incident resulted in the death of more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

The Titanic wreck is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of 2.5 miles.

Related Topics

Century Canada Southampton Boston New York April From

Recent Stories

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third editi ..

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third edition of &#039;NBF Technology Aca ..

4 minutes ago
 DIFC to build ‘Dubai AI &amp; Web 3.0 Campus&#03 ..

DIFC to build ‘Dubai AI &amp; Web 3.0 Campus&#039;

4 minutes ago
 CTP initiates drive against juvenile drivers

CTP initiates drive against juvenile drivers

21 seconds ago
 Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Vows to Challenge To ..

Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Vows to Challenge Top Court Ban

7 minutes ago
 Tunnel cultivation stressed to meet climatic chang ..

Tunnel cultivation stressed to meet climatic change challenges

22 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt allocates land for setting up of ..

Balochistan govt allocates land for setting up of NIFS: Dr. Rubaba says

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.