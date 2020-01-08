UrduPoint.com
Operational Headquarters Of Ukraine's NSDC Created To Probe Details Of Plane Crash In Iran

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

Operational Headquarters of Ukraine's NSDC Created to Probe Details of Plane Crash in Iran

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered on Wednesday the creation of operational headquarters for Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to investigate circumstances of the devastating plane crash in Iran, in which the council has said all 168 people onboard the plane were killed, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

A Ukraine International Airlines (UIA)'s aircraft crashed earlier in the day near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport leaving no survivors. Earlier reports said there were 167 people on board.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the creation of operational headquarters of Ukraine's NSDC in connection with the UIA's Boeing 737 plane crash in Iran ... [the headquarters] have been instructed to organize a series of measures to investigate all of the circumstances around the tragedy," Danilov said on Facebook.

The operational headquarters include Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko and Defense Minister Andrii Zagorodniuk among others.

Additionally, Danilov clarified the number of people who were onboard the plane.

"[Currently], it has been confirmed that 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board," Danilov said.

Later in the day, the Ukrainian Embassy in Iran also said that UIA had confirmed that 168 people had purchased tickets for the flight and was now clarifying how many people had made the flight and whether there were any Ukrainian citizens on it.

