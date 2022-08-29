(@FahadShabbir)

The joint operational headquarters of the law enforcement agencies of Baghdad on Monday instructed to strengthen the security of government buildings, banks and infrastructure, the al-Sumaria broadcaster reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The joint operational headquarters of the law enforcement agencies of Baghdad on Monday instructed to strengthen the security of government buildings, banks and infrastructure, the al-Sumaria broadcaster reported.

Hundreds of followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr broke into Baghdad's green zone shortly after the cleric announced his retirement from politics. The protesters also broke into the Republican Palace where the government's headquarters are located.