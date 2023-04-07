(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) New Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said on Thursday that he established an operational headquarters for anti-crisis measures against the influx of Ukrainian grain.

Former Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Henryk Kowalczyk tendered his resignation on Wednesday due to an unresolved problem with the duty-free import of Ukrainian grain. Polish President Andrzej Duda appointed Telus the new minister of agriculture and rural development on Thursday evening. During the appointment, Duda said that "measures must be taken on both sides of the Polish-Ukrainian border to tighten control over the flow of grain so that there are no price speculations and actions related to violation of the law."

"Everyone expects me to say something about grain or, in a broader sense, about the food that comes into Poland from Ukraine and stays here.

Today ... at the ministry, I convened an anti-crisis headquarters, and we will discuss this issue," Telus told journalists, adding that he "will do everything to make sure that control is accurate, and that grain of improper quality does not get to Europe, and therefore, to Poland. It is our duty."

Since early February 2023, several Polish farmer organizations, including the conservative political AGROunia movement, protested against the increased imports of Ukrainian grain flooding the Polish market at lower prices and damaging local production, despite the government's previous assurances that the grain would be re-exported elsewhere. According to the official Polish data, around 2 million tonnes of grain have been imported there from Ukraine over the past year.

On March 30, the former minister of agriculture and rural development said that Poland had no choice other than to block the imports from Ukraine completely.