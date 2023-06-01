UrduPoint.com

Operational HQ Of Russia's Belgorod Region Denies Ukrainian Military Broke Into Region

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Operational HQ of Russia's Belgorod Region Denies Ukrainian Military Broke Into Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The operational headquarters of Russia's Belgorod region denied on Thursday media reports claiming that Ukrainian armed forces broke into the territory of the region.

"A number of telegram channels are spreading false information about the Ukrainian armed forces breaking into the Shebekinsky direction at night.

The operational headquarters officially declares that this information is false and does not correspond to reality. The situation in the Shebekinsky district is difficult at the moment, shelling is underway, sounds of battle are heard. Russian armed forces are working, but there is no breakthrough of Ukraine's armed forces," the operational headquarters said in a statement.

