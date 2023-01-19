MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The sooner Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows readiness to take into account Russia's demands, the sooner the special military operation will end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In any case, the sooner the Ukrainian regime shows readiness to take into account the demands of Russia, which will be achieved one way or another, the sooner everything will end and the sooner the people of Ukraine will begin to recover from the tragedy that the Kiev regime has arranged," Peskov told reporters.