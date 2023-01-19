UrduPoint.com

Operation's End Depends On Kiev's Readiness To Take Into Account Russia's Demands- Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Operation's End Depends on Kiev's Readiness to Take Into Account Russia's Demands- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The sooner Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows readiness to take into account Russia's demands, the sooner the special military operation will end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In any case, the sooner the Ukrainian regime shows readiness to take into account the demands of Russia, which will be achieved one way or another, the sooner everything will end and the sooner the people of Ukraine will begin to recover from the tragedy that the Kiev regime has arranged," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev From

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

45 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

2 hours ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery recycling facility

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.