Operator Of Japan's Itaka Nuclear Power Plant Investigates Fuel Unit Warning - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Operator of Japan's Itaka Nuclear Power Plant Investigates Fuel Unit Warning - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Shikoku Electric Power Company (SEPC), the operator of the Ikata nuclear power plant in Japan's Ehime prefecture, is investigating a warning signal detected in the fuel unit of the plant's No. 3 reactor, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, no radioactive materials have been released from the reactor and workers were currently investigating the incident. The signal was raised after a fuel unit accidentally fell from a lift during maintenance works.

 

On Friday, the Hiroshima High Court postponed the planned resumption of operations at Itaka's No. 3 reactor over fears that SEPC failed to suitably assess the risks posed by a nearby active fault that could trigger earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in the region.

Operations at the No. 3 reactor at the Itaka plant were suspended last month when the reactor was brought offline for inspection and maintenance. Prior to Friday's decision, the reactor was meant to resume production in April.

