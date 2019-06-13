UrduPoint.com
Operator Of One Of Tankers Attacked In Gulf Of Oman Says Ship Damaged By Missile

Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:47 PM

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, which was leased by a subsidiary of Japanese shipping operator Kokuka Sangyo from Panama, has sustained damage from a missile during an attack in the Gulf of Oman, the operator's president Yutaka Katada said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Kokuka Courageous tanker, which was leased by a subsidiary of Japanese shipping operator Kokuka Sangyo from Panama, has sustained damage from a missile during an attack in the Gulf of Oman, the operator's president Yutaka Katada said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kokuka Courageous and another oil tanker, Front Altair, were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. According to some reports, the vessels were subject to a torpedo attack, which caused explosions and fire on both vessels. However, there was no official information on the cause of the incident.

All crew members of the tankers were evacuated to Iran.

"A missile passed next to the engine room, the hull was punctured. It passed right to the metal layer of the engine room, which led to the fire," Katada said, as quoted by the FNN broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Katada said that the ship had been stricken twice within a few hours. There were no Japanese citizens on board the Kokuka Courageous. The tanker was carrying methanol from Japanese company Mitsubishi Gas Chemical intended for transportation to Southeast Asia.

