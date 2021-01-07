OPINION - Attempts to Impeach Trump Would Throw US Into 'Complete Revolution'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Attempts to impeach US President Donald Trump after the violent siege of the Capitol building by his supporters would further destabilize situation, Eurasian Center Executive Vice President Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

Members of the US administration are having early talks about invoking the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power, tv channels reported citing sources. Also, some lawmakers called for impeaching Trump for inciting violence.

'The quickest means would be Article 25 of the Constitution. But I do not see this as relevant,' Rasmussen said. 'If Congress attempts either, they will likely see a much more massive response than what was experienced today. If they want to throw the country into a complete revolution then go ahead and try to remove President Trump early from office.'

He added that any advisor 'worth their weight in salt' would recommend against such actions.

Earlier on Wednesday, pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to keep fighting.

Rasmussen said that impeaching Trump would be worse than the evidence free Russia-Gate investigation and Ukraine-gate impeachment attempt.

'Impeach Trump? For what? Voicing his opinion of a contested election and voter fraud? Asking people to go home peacefully?' he said.

In his opinion, impeachment is possible but unlikely.

The analyst believes that the country is very angry, disappointed in their elected officials and very divided.

'I would venture to say that establishment parties have lost their way, are truly disconnected from their constituents and that a true third or maybe fourth political party may emerge,' he said.

Rasmussen added that he was in Washington, DC during the demonstration that was largely peaceful.

'I would estimate somewhere between 1 to 2 million maybe more. People were patriotic, very supportive and very friendly. I met people from Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Missouri, California, Arizona, Alaska, Maryland, Virginia, New York, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Oregon, Texas, etc. All across the country,' he shared.

He said that most participants were positive, those more negative were in the minority.

'However, I understand that perhaps a hundred or so were disruptive and broke into the Capitol and Congressional Office Buildings. This is very concerning and unfortunately puts a negative perspective on the entire event, which for the most part was positive. It saddens me to hear that someone was shot and died,' Rasmussen concluded.

Violence on the Capitol Hill was roundly condemned in both parties, attracted international opprobrium.