OPINION - Military Coup in Myanmar Triggered by Issues Deeper Than Alleged Election Fraud

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Despite the Myanmar military's claim of election fraud, deeper disagreements between the military and the civilian government are likely the real reason behind the military's decision to stage a coup to topple the civilian government, political analysts told Sputnik.

The military in Myanmar staged a coup on Monday by detaining almost all of the top officials in the country, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other chief ministers of different states and regions. The surprising turn of events broke more than five years of relative peace in Myanmar, after the Nobel Laureate took office in 2016 as a result of democratic elections in the country in 2015.

In a statement issued through a tv network it controls, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year due to alleged fraud in the general elections in November.

"The voter lists which were used during the multi-party general election which was held on the 8th of November were found to have huge discrepancies and the Union Election Commission failed to settle this matter," the statement said.

The military stressed that it was defending the nation's 2008 constitution and safeguarding democracy by addressing the alleged election fraud.

However, political analysts argued that the election fraud accusations were more of an excuse for the military to take power again in Myanmar.

"It's a big decision to suspend the constitution, even if it's just for one year. And voter fraud certainly sounds more like an excuse. I think the bigger issue is the fact that the military asked for certain things to be discussed, certain committees to be called together, but that was not heeded. There seems to be something that has really upset the military government. I don't think that not calling a [national] security council meeting [over alleged election fraud] would be enough for a coup. There must be something else, which is going on that we don't know. It feels very drastic to go for a coup," Marie Lall, a professor of education and South Asian Studies at the University College London Institute of Education, told Sputnik.

The expert explained that the country's constitution already allocates a lot of power to the military.

"The military put together the 2008 constitution and this was part of the 7-step roadmap to democracy. A 'democracy' controlled by the military, which started to civilianize the government. The 2008 constitution secured the military's role in a number of ministries, including the home ministry. In many ways, it [the coup] is surprising, because the constitution guarantees the military a lot of power, including 25 percent seats in all parliaments. It's surprising to see the military didn't think that was enough," she said.

The military in Myanmar has always enjoyed strong political influence in the country since its independence in 1948. A military coup in 1962 led to 26 years of a military dictatorship in Myanmar. Following massive pro-democracy protests in 1988, the military regained control of the country with a bloody crackdown on protesters.

Democratic reforms started in Myanmar again in 2010, when Aung San Suu Kyi was released from house arrest. Her party won a landslide victory in the 2015 elections and she went on to become the nation's leader as the State Counsellor.

The civilian government in Myanmar under Aung San Suu Kyi appeared to have developed a working relationship with the military in the past five years, which made the military's decision to stage a coup very surprising, the expert suggested.

"The questions for me is why would they go against that constitution, because by doing a coup they're suspending the constitution for one year. The questions for that is why, because Aung San Suu Kyi has a reasonably good working relationship with the military. She didn't stand up for the problems of Muslims in Northern Rakhine. She didn't interfere in any of the other conflicts. She didn't get involved with issues of nationality. In fact, to great criticism from the West, we saw her as she went to the international court of justice to defend the military and said there had been no genocide. Basically, she stood up for the military and for the country. It looked like they had worked out some kind of working relationship," she said.

From late 2016 to early 2017, the Myanmar military cracked down on the Rohingya Muslims living in the Northern Rakhine states in the country, which led to a massive humanitarian crisis as nearly one million refugees were estimated to have fled the country.

A United Nations court said the Rohingya Muslims faced genocide in Myanmar and ordered the country to protect them.

In response to the military coup in Myanmar, countries in the region called for restraint, while most countries in the West condemned the military's decision to overthrow a civilian government.

"We encourage the pursuance of dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar," the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Chairman said in a statement.

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed similar concerns over the situation in Myanmar.

"We have noted what happened in Myanmar, and we are learning more information on the situation. China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar. We hope that all parties in Myanmar will properly handle their differences under the constitutional and legal framework and maintain political and social stability," Wang said during a regular press briefing on Monday.

Nevertheless, as Myanmar's largest trading partner, China's growing business ties with its neighbor could make it more vulnerable to possible political turmoil in the country.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid an official visit to Myanmar from January 11-12, merely 20 days before the military coup took place. During his visit, Wang met with both State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing.

At the end of Wang's visit, both sides agreed to a series of new Chinese aid and investments into Myanmar, including the construction of China-aided Myanmar National Center of Disease Control, a Memorandum of Understanding on Conducting a Feasibility Study of the Mandalay-Kyaukphyu Section of the China-Myanmar Railway and the commencement of construction of the China-aided Kunlong Bridge in Myanmar.

Making commitments to such bilateral projects shortly before the prospects of a military coup in Myanmar demonstrated China's confidence that its interests would not be affected no matter who is in power, Professor Lall suggested.

"It makes no difference for the Chinese, because the relationship between China and Myanmar is not linked to the civilian democratically-elected government. They [China] will deal with whoever is there. The deals that were signed two weeks ago would still be alive," she said.

Beijing's willingness to deal with any kind of government in Myanmar is also the difference between China and other Western countries, the expert pointed out.

"China's deal is not linked to the [ruling] NLD [National League for Democracy], it doesn't matter if the NLD is in power or not. If it was Britain or the United States, they would want to pull out rather than deal with a military government. China's deals are not dependent on the type of government in Myanmar, whereas the US, the EU, or Britain would feel that their engagement with the country on the type of government in Myanmar," she said.

The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom have all issued statements condemning the military coup in Myanmar.

However, most of the Western countries have very little impact on the situation there because they have very little leverage even if they wanted to introduce economic sanctions, Professor Lall pointed out.

"It'll be a lot of posturing. There will be talks about sanctions. There're already targeted sanctions because of Northern Rakhine and the Rohingya crisis. I believe there will be talks of further sanctions. I wouldn't be surprised. But they [the sanctions] don't bite. They don't make a difference because there's so little leverage," she said.

The expert added that the only impact Western countries could have on Myanmar would be to withdraw all the financial aid to the country.

Nevertheless, reactions from ordinary people in Myanmar, whether they take the streets to protest against the military coup, would have a much bigger impact on the future of the country, the expert suggested.