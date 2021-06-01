Opinion of Protesters Must Be Respected - United Russia Party Chairman Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The opinion of Russians who attend authorized rallies should be respected, but if the protests violate the laws, the authorities will react, chairman of the United Russia ruling party and deputy chairman of the country's Security Council said.

"People who express their position, including in protests, are citizens of our country, and their opinion should be treated with respect," Medvedev told the Kommersant newspaper.

"It's another matter if this protest is carried out in line with other principles: we do not care about the position of the law, we decided to go out and we go out. This can go very far. Therefore, if protest actions are held in violation of laws... naturally, this will be followed by a response from the authorities," he said.