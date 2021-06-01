UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opinion Of Protesters Must Be Respected - United Russia Party Chairman Medvedev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:00 AM

Opinion of Protesters Must Be Respected - United Russia Party Chairman Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The opinion of Russians who attend authorized rallies should be respected, but if the protests violate the laws, the authorities will react, chairman of the United Russia ruling party and deputy chairman of the country's Security Council said.

"People who express their position, including in protests, are citizens of our country, and their opinion should be treated with respect," Medvedev told the Kommersant newspaper.

"It's another matter if this protest is carried out in line with other principles: we do not care about the position of the law, we decided to go out and we go out. This can go very far. Therefore, if protest actions are held in violation of laws... naturally, this will be followed by a response from the authorities," he said.

Related Topics

Protest Russia From

Recent Stories

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

1 hour ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

2 hours ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

4 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.