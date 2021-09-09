OPPO Announces the AI Portrait Expert - Reno6 Series, delivering a Superior Portrait Shooting Experience

Global leading smart device brand OPPO today announced the launch of the newest addition to the Reno series, Reno6 Series, in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th September, 2021) Global leading smart device brand OPPO today announced the launch of the newest addition to the Reno series, Reno6 Series, in Pakistan. The “AI Portrait Expert” Reno6 Series is equipped with industry-leading features like the newly-introduced Bokeh Flare Portrait Video to provide cinematic bokeh flare effects in portraits, and the upgraded AI Highlight Video, enabling customers to record every precious moment as professional-looking portrait videos. Reno6 also features OPPO Reno Glow design, ultra-fast charging speed, the super convenient smart ColorOS 11, optimized heat dissipation and together it brings a smoother and more responsive user experience.

The Reno6 series was launched in an online event by OPPO. The event not only unveiled the new Reno6 and the Reno6 Pro, but also featured an ecstatic live performance by the widely loved OPPO Brand Ambassador Asim Azhar. The star singer also announced that the fans can now be a part of his music video, Bol Day. Moreover, OPPO has unveiled the “Discover the faces of Pakistan” project where they join hands with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to capture the national sentiments through powerful portraits and bring the unique culture of Pakistan to the world. The project will be showcased in OPPO Gallery, the virtual art exhibition created by OPPO for everyone, in late September. The star studded event was also graced by OPPO Brand Ambassador Maya Ali who talked about OPPO Gallery and how the company provides young artists with a platform to showcase their works of art. She also unveiled the phone along with OPPO CEO George Long and Asim Azhar. Leading content creator shared his work of portraits shot on OPPO Reno6 to showcase the true camera capabilities of the phone.

The hero product OPPO Reno6 is the perfect upgrade to the predecessor, Reno5. Now the users can enjoy Bokeh Flare portrait video as well. The Reno6 also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as OPPO's self-developed RAM Expansion technology which allows for some of the ROM storage to be used as short-term memory if RAM space runs out.

Essentially, the original 8GB of RAM can be supplemented with an additional 2GB/3G/5GB of memory when needed. This time on Reno6, two layers of texture have been added, among which the Color Film gave off additional blue and green tones while the Bullet Texture enhanced transparency. This results in more sophisticated tones reflecting millions of colors like rainbows. So when you take out your Reno6, more than just features it is a fashion statement – a choice of style.

“At OPPO, we believe that technology exists to serve people not to overtake humanity. Technology should serve a higher purpose for our mankind.” (Hamza Jaffri, Assistant Director Marketing).



Among the Reno6’s many outstanding features, the 50W Flash Charge and a 4310mAh long-lasting battery life is a definite highlight. The Reno6 can be charged to 100% in 45 minutes. It comes with OPPO's own Android-based mobile OS, ColorOS 11 which provides greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy for a more enjoyable and relaxing smartphone experience.

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G will come later in October. It boasts a 6.5-inch 3D curved display with 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring a silky-smooth feel and comfortable viewing experience. The display is HDR10+ certified and it also features a MediaTek's latest flagship 5G-integrated SoC, the Dimensity 1200 along with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 which can achieve 100% charge in about 31 minutes.

Reno6 is available for pre-order starting 8th September in Pakistan. Reno6 will be available in two finishes: Aurora and Stellar Black. Both models will be available for purchase at a retail price of PKR 59,999/-. Order now and win an exciting gift with your new OPPO Reno6!